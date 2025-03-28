Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,101 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Impinj by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Impinj by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,752.25. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $53,316.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,684.60. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,748 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PI opened at $92.86 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

