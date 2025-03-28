Virtu Financial LLC Sells 477 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

