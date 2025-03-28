Virtu Financial LLC Sells 34,877 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,877 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 280.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,074,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after buying an additional 880,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9,790.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 690,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 683,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $84.60 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

