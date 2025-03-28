Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,269,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,829,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,915 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,507,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,774,000 after acquiring an additional 134,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,297,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 275,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

