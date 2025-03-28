Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in AeroVironment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

