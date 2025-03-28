Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,929 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $3,621,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,810,988.56. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 594,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Redwire Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $9.87 on Friday. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

