Virtu Financial LLC Invests $307,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

