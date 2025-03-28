Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Virgin Wines UK had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.34%.
LON VINO opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.80. Virgin Wines UK has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.
