Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 164.2% in March

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the February 28th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIMGF remained flat at C$3.50 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vimian Group AB (publ)
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.