VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 3.05% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $70,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UITB opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.1581 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.