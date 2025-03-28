Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.66 and last traded at $73.21. 3,989,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,586,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.