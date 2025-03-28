Vertex Planning Partners LLC Sells 451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average is $179.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

