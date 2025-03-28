Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,925 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.