Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $103.13.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.