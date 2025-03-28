Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $103.13.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.