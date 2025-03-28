Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,696,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.71.

LOW stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

