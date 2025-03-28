Vertex Planning Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

