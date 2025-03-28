Vertex Planning Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,951,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,501,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 432.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 151,451 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

