Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,718. The company has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

