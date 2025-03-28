Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,718. The company has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.34.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
