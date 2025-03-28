Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Verisk Analytics worth $132,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $834,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total value of $595,428.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,155.96. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total transaction of $347,746.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,180.70. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,648 shares of company stock worth $1,613,047. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $296.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $306.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

