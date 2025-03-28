Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Verify Smart Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of VSMR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Verify Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases.

