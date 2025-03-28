Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR) Short Interest Update

Verify Smart Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Verify Smart Trading Down 17.2 %
Shares of VSMR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Verify Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About Verify Smart
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verify Smart
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Verify Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.