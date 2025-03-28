Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

