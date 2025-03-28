Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
