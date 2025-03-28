Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,550 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.0% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $542.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.