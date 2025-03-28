Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Increased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
