Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,078,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

