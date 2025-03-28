Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.80% of Texas Roadhouse worth $1,180,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.