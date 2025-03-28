Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.49% of Saia worth $1,149,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.68 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.77.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.28.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

