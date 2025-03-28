Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 277,360 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,371,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

