Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.86 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.