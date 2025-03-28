Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 56,854 shares.The stock last traded at $328.05 and had previously closed at $336.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average of $359.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.