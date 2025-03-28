Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 56,854 shares.The stock last traded at $328.05 and had previously closed at $336.22.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average of $359.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.
About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
