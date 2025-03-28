Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.00. Uxin shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands.

Uxin Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

