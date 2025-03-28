UTime Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 31st (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 28th.

UTime Stock Performance

WTO traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 508,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Institutional Trading of UTime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

