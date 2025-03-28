US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $50.02.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.