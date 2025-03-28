US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ UTEN opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

