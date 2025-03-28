US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ UTEN opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.03.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
