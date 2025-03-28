Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

