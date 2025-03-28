Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF (NASDAQ:DCAP) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF (NASDAQ:DCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCAP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.04. Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

About Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF

The Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF (DCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, seeking to provide capital appreciation through broad US equity market exposure, as well as certain individual equity securities.

