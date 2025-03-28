United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

