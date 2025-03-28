UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 13,200 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $111.20 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.