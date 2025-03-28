UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 20,137 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.