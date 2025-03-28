UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.70. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

