UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after buying an additional 279,795 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $592.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.78.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.