UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,762,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $425.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.04. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.50 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.63.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

