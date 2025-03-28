Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Up 9.1 %

UMICY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,375. Umicore has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

