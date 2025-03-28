Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umicore Stock Up 9.1 %
UMICY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,375. Umicore has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.
Umicore Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Umicore
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.