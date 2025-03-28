UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of UMH Properties worth $39,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 863,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,462,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,866.67%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

