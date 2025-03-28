UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $376.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.93.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $295.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.25 and a 200-day moving average of $338.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

