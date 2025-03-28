U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

