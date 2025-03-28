TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 157.9% in March

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 157.9% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.3 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
Shares of TVAHF remained flat at $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.