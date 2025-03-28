Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.71 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.31. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

