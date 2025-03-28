TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces Dividend of $0.20

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 54.4% increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

ERNZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,752. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

