TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 54.4% increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

ERNZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,752. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ)

