Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 624560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.