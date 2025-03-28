Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of TRIP opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.37, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
